Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,161,000 after purchasing an additional 317,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,482,289,000 after purchasing an additional 383,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $206.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

