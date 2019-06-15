Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Shares of Medley Capital stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Medley Capital has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 151.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lorber David A increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lorber David A now owns 41,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

