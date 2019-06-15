Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.95.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,664 shares of company stock worth $7,017,683. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/medtronic-plc-nysemdt-shares-sold-by-coldstream-capital-management-inc.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.