Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,384,700.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,307.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,816 shares of company stock worth $17,122,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

