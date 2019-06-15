Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $30,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Mercury General by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 413,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 168,493 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Mercury General by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,168,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $60.71 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $919.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 139.44%.

MCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

