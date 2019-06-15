MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.81. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

