Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $9,568,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,041 shares of company stock worth $12,464,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 505,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,347. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $102.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

