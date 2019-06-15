Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 733 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. 71,468,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,207,219. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $45.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

