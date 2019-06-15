MKM Partners Lowers Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) Price Target to $23.00

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNSR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of Finisar stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Finisar has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 117.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Finisar by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Finisar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

