MML Investors Services LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 185.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 111,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,893,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $28.89 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58.
Featured Story: Bar Chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.