Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MCRI. BidaskClub lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $771.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

