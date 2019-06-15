Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after acquiring an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,619 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

