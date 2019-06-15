Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCL. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

