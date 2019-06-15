Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Movado Group by 2,038.5% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 200,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 677,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 115,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Movado Group by 256.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 259,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,490 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of MOV stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.70 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Movado Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $689,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,829 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,455.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/movado-group-inc-nysemov-shares-bought-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.