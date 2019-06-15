Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Murphy USA worth $305,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Murphy USA by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 15.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $69.98 and a 52 week high of $88.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,120,786.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $93,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/murphy-usa-inc-nysemusa-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.