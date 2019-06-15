Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post sales of $801.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $775.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $821.60 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $758.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $809.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus lowered Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,265,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,850. The stock has a market cap of $831.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.43. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after buying an additional 12,741,524 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $19,245,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,534,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 23,545.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,364,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,443,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

