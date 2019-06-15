National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Stake Boosted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,330,000 after purchasing an additional 607,091 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82,556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.89.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $552.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $141,749.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

