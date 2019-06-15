Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 141,867 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,867 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $32,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $5,544,077.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,753,247.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $465,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,064,268 shares of company stock worth $509,731,259. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Argus increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.82.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

