Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in National Retail Properties by 659.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 412,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in National Retail Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NNN opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.34 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 42.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $374,573.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,892 shares of company stock worth $2,574,888. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

