New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,255 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 196,547 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

