New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 2,331.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,230,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,542,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,144.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $336,065.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NYT opened at $32.62 on Friday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

