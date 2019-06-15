Newton Coin Project Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $245,326.00 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,185,714,084 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

