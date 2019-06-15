Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.49. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $12.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.35 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $99.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.08%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Brian Jones sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $3,790,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,619.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $339,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,163. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

