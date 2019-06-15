NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 513,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 617,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 104,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,079,179 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $206.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $208.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

