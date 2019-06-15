Noku (NOKU) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Noku has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $8,223.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00375994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.02416902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00161002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

