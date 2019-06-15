Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,794 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $101,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.60 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/northern-trust-corp-acquires-12794-shares-of-toronto-dominion-bank-nysetd.html.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.