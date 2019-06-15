Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,794 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $101,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.60 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
