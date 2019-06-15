Nutritional High International (CNSX:EAT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Nutritional High International Inc (CNSX:EAT) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 110,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Nutritional High International Company Profile (CNSX:EAT)

Nutritional High International Inc focuses on manufacturing and distribution of cannabis oils, extracts, and edibles for medical and adult use purposes primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers cannabis-based vaping, concentrate, and infused edible products, such as vaporizer cartridges, cannabis oil syringes, and cannabis infused products that include chocolates, lozenges and mints, and others, as well as dab jars under the FL? brand name The company also distributes other branded cannabis products.

