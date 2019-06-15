O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 754 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.03.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,524.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,279 shares of company stock worth $67,663,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

