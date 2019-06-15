Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) CFO Cedric W. Burgher Purchases 4,100 Shares

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) CFO Cedric W. Burgher acquired 4,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.61 per share, with a total value of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,131.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE OXY opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $86.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

