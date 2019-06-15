OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 31 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

ONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE ONE opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.43. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,898,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 750,095 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 71,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.