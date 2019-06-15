OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 10,341 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $273,251.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $926.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

