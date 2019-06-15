ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 221 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on IX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,372. ORIX has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($2.87). ORIX had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ORIX by 134.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 41,262 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

