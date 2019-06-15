Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OSMT opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,625,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,147,000. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,096,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,682,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

