Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading 6.1% Higher

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.74. 167,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 413,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

