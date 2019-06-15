Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,995,000 after buying an additional 78,821 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 161,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,163,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,680,000 after buying an additional 172,936 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PPBI opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $119.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

