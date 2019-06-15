Pandacoin Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 105.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $47.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

