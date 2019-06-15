Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 123 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Danaher by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 32.8% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 55,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 126.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 183,878 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $24,143,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,377 shares in the company, valued at $39,702,100.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,453.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.63. 2,297,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,888. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $140.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 123 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/parisi-gray-wealth-management-buys-123-shares-of-danaher-co-nysedhr.html.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.