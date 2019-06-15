Pathlight Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,986 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of Pathlight Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,006,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,496,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,514 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Microsoft by 9,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,992,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,237,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,083,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,148,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,116,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,762,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,228 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $132.45 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1,013.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

