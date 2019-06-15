Paymon Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $193.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded up 44% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Paymon token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Paymon has a total market cap of $73,964.00 and $193.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paymon has traded up 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.72 or 0.08436172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000301 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001472 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon (CRYPTO:PMNT) is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official.

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

