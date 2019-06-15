Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) versus Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Critical Review

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paypal and Ctrip.Com International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paypal 0 10 23 0 2.70 Ctrip.Com International 0 5 14 0 2.74

Paypal presently has a consensus price target of $108.43, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus price target of $43.03, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than Paypal.

Risk and Volatility

Paypal has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paypal and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paypal 13.92% 15.50% 5.37% Ctrip.Com International 14.70% 3.61% 1.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paypal and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paypal $15.45 billion 8.83 $2.06 billion $1.79 64.90 Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 4.00 $162.00 million $0.94 35.61

Paypal has higher revenue and earnings than Ctrip.Com International. Ctrip.Com International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paypal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Paypal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Paypal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paypal beats Ctrip.Com International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

