PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Sells $12,950.00 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,002.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 98,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,255. The firm has a market cap of $418.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,061,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,241,000 after acquiring an additional 79,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

