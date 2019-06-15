pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) Major Shareholder Sells $3,565,664.85 in Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 72,843 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $3,565,664.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stephen Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Stephen Feinberg sold 2,035 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $99,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Stephen Feinberg sold 139,413 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $6,729,465.51.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Stephen Feinberg sold 280,134 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $14,057,124.12.

On Thursday, May 30th, Stephen Feinberg sold 477,602 shares of pdvWireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $23,832,339.80.

PDVW opened at $47.33 on Friday. pdvWireless Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $698.73 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDVW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of pdvWireless by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,408 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of pdvWireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of pdvWireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,962 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDVW shares. ValuEngine cut pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on pdvWireless from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. pdvWireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

