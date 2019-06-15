Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Sells $214,770.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $214,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PEGA stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 542.2% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

