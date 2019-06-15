PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,062,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after buying an additional 606,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,275,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after buying an additional 40,073 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after buying an additional 94,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,377,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $21.87 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $106.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

