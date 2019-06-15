PFG Advisors Invests $746,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $506.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.44.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 294,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $52,435,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,551,104 shares of company stock worth $275,456,299. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

