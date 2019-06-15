Pinkcoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $757,862.00 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.01758034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006685 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002259 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000880 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000135 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 433,422,474 coins and its circulating supply is 408,162,038 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

