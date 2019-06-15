PlayChip (PLA) Hits Market Cap of $17.53 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and $62,933.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $737.11 or 0.08396272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039249 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018053 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.