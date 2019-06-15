PolyOne Co. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PolyOne stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PolyOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,561,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,389,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PolyOne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,654,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PolyOne by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PolyOne by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 153,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

