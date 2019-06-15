Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

PBPB has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on Potbelly and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Potbelly by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 319,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.43. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $98.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Potbelly’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

