Primecap Management Co. CA Has $89.35 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 578,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $89,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

CSX stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. 2,792,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,932. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/15/primecap-management-co-ca-has-89-35-million-stake-in-csx-co-nasdaqcsx.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.